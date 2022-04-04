Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from April 4 to April 10, 2022 for all zodiac signs

Aries:

Tarot Card: 4 of Wands

Dear Aries, this is a week full of contentment. Your focus shall be on long term security and success. There is much happiness on the home and family front. You could finalize on a marriage or long term commitment in an existing relationship which will be a cause for celebration. Singles could be approached by a new partner. Those looking for marriage proposals will find a suitable partner. The advice is to stay open and flexible in your approach.

Taurus:

Tarot Card: The Tower

Advertisement

You can expect sudden changes on the home and family front. However, these changes will not trouble you too much. There maybe some renovation and changes happening in your home, expect delays but a good outcome. You will get help and support from your family and friends. You are going to lay the foundation for a stronger future with your loved ones. You will have to multitask at work. Singles could meet someone special.

Gemini:

Tarot Card: 5 of Cups

Advertisement

This is going to be a very emotionally challenging week. Your focus will be on the past and past mistakes. This phase too shall pass. The advice is to focus on the bright side and encourage yourself to look into the future, which is actually promising. Seek the help and support of your loved ones. Make sure you are not too hard on yourself. Yoga or meditation will greatly benefit you during this period.

Cancer:

Tarot Card: 3 of Pentacles

This is going to be a good work week for you. Make sure you collaborate with your colleagues on projects. If there have been problems at the workplace, some of you will look forward to changing your jobs. The energy this week is asking you to walk away from places, things and people which no longer serve you. Your hardwork will not go to waste. The main advice currently is to remain confident in your abilities.

Leo:

Tarot Card: 2 of Wands

Advertisement

You will have clarity this week to take an important decision and you can rely on your intuition to go ahead. Work from the perspective of a clean slate and do not let your past influence this decision. Make sure that it aligns with your overall life-goal and objectives. Your personal relationships will improve. However, set healthy boundaries with the people around you.

Virgo:

Tarot Card: Ace of Pentacles

You may have a new start in your job or career. Financial matters will be of importance. Don’t hold yourself back, this is time to start executing plans which you have drafted in the past. Beware of losing your temper and saying things which you don’t mean. Try to keep things light hearted and fun. Balance is vital in most aspects this week, may it be work-life balance or indulgence in food and drinks.

Libra:

Tarot Card: Knight of Swords

Last week’s reflective period will have given you some clarity on important aspects. This is going to be a week bursting with energy. Remember you do not have to strive to make things happen as the Universe is going to grant you a lot of answers in the forms of calls, texts, messages, etc. Beware of becoming impatient or too straight forward. Practice grounding.

Scorpio:

Tarot Card: 7 of Pentacles

The focus this week will be on work and finances. You have worked very hard to accumulate wealth. It is now time to organize and invest for the long term. Some of your investments will now mature and give you a good return. Life will start speeding up and there will be great opportunities to make your dreams real. Luck is on your side. Divine timing will work wonders for you.

Sagittarius:

Tarot Card: Ace of Wands

This is going to be a very creative and inspiring week for you. Ideas will flow with natural ease. You will be required to network and connect with multiple people. The chemistry between you and a partner will improve. Singles could meet someone exciting and attractive. Look at the larger picture when making any financial decisions. This is a good time to plan for the future. Remain calm, cool and collected.

Capricorn:

Tarot Card: 8 of Wands

Life is going to speed up and you will be on your toes this week. Travel will be favorable during this period. Expect lots of calls, messages, e-mails. Guard against becoming impatient. You will shine with bright energy. Accept all the praise coming your way. Your personal relationships will heal and improve. Weekend will bring a lot of emotionally satisfying moments with friends or family.

Aquarius:

Tarot Card: 3 of Pentacles

You are in your element this week. You will be logical, calm and collected. Your intellectual side will be called upon to solve problems. Others may approach you for advice. Learn to collaborate and delegate, especially with people who bring diverse skills to the table. Do not let past energies hold you back. You are asked to forgive and forget some people. Evaluate your options carefully before taking an important decision.

Pisces:

Tarot Card: 7 of Swords

Guard your personal property this week. Do not leave things unattended and sign contracts after thoroughly checking the documentation. You will be starting a new project or assignment soon which will require hardwork. You are adviced to take a short break before starting anything new. You will be calm, cool, collected and practical this week. Love will feature strongly and your relationships will improve. Observe people’s actions and not words.

Deck- White Sage Tarot

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 07:00 AM IST