Updated on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 03:58 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for September 10, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today is Friday 10 September 2021, Tithi Chaturthi till 21:57 thereafter Panchami Purnimant month is Bhadrapada and Amavasyant month is Bhadrapada. Sun is in Leo and Moon remains in Libra. Today is Ganesh Chaturthi/Jain Samvatsari.

New born baby Moon sign will be Libra. Nakshatra will be Chitra till 12:56 thereafter Swati. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Ra, Ri, Ru, Re, Ro. The lucky Number will be 6. Diplomatic, romantic and charming. Very respectful to their superiors and elders.

Today worship Lord Ganesh Read Atharvashirsha. Today’s colour is Red. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date10-Sep-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:26
Sunset18:44
Moon set 21:20
Moon rise09:23
TithiChaturthi till 21:57 thereafter Panchami
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Chitra till 12:56 thereafter Swati
Yoga Brahma
KaranaVanija till 11:07 thereafter Visti (Bhadra)
VaarShukravara (Friday)
Month (Amavasyant) Bhadrapada
Month (Purnimant) Bhadrapada
Moon Zodiac Tula (Libra)
Sun Zodiac Simha (Leo)
RituVarsha (Monsoon)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal11:03 - 12:35
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:11 -12:59
SubhMuhurat12:35 - 14:08

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 05:56 AM IST
