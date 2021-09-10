Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for September 10, 2021

Today is Friday 10 September 2021, Tithi Chaturthi till 21:57 thereafter Panchami Purnimant month is Bhadrapada and Amavasyant month is Bhadrapada. Sun is in Leo and Moon remains in Libra. Today is Ganesh Chaturthi/Jain Samvatsari.

New born baby Moon sign will be Libra. Nakshatra will be Chitra till 12:56 thereafter Swati. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Ra, Ri, Ru, Re, Ro. The lucky Number will be 6. Diplomatic, romantic and charming. Very respectful to their superiors and elders.

Today worship Lord Ganesh Read Atharvashirsha. Today’s colour is Red. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 10-Sep-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:26 Sunset 18:44 Moon set 21:20 Moon rise 09:23 Tithi Chaturthi till 21:57 thereafter Panchami Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Chitra till 12:56 thereafter Swati Yoga Brahma Karana Vanija till 11:07 thereafter Visti (Bhadra) Vaar Shukravara (Friday) Month (Amavasyant) Bhadrapada Month (Purnimant) Bhadrapada Moon Zodiac Tula (Libra) Sun Zodiac Simha (Leo) Ritu Varsha (Monsoon) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 11:03 - 12:35 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:11 -12:59 SubhMuhurat 12:35 - 14:08

