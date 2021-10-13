e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Horoscope

Updated on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 03:40 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for October 13, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Advertisement

Today is 13 Wednesday, October 2021 Paksha Shukla, Tithi is Ashtami till 20:07 thereafter Navami. Purnimant month is Ashwin and Amavasyant month is Ashwin Sun is in Virgo and Moon remains in Sagittarius till 16:04 thereafter in Capricorn. Today is Durgashtami/Saraswati Balidan/Mahashtami Upvas.

New born baby Moon sign will be Sagittarius till 16:04 thereafter Capricorn. Nakshatra will be Poorvashadha till 10:18 thereafter Uttarashadha. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from dHa, Bhe, Bho, Ja. The lucky Number will be 1 . Master of a skill or body of knowledge. Promises more than can deliver.

Today worship Goddess Durga/ Mahagauri read Gauri Chalisa. Today’s colour is Royal Blue. Do all your auspicious work or start any new or important work in the time given below in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date13-Oct-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:33
Sunset18:15
Moon set 24:40:00
Moon rise13:28
TithiAshtami till 20:07 thereafter Navami
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Poorvashadha till 10:18 thereafter Uttarashadha
Yoga Sukarma
KaranaVisti (Bhadra) till 08:54 thereafter Bhava
VaarBuddhavara (Wednesday)
Month (Amavasyant) Ashwin
Month (Purnimant) Ashwin
Moon Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius) till 16:04 thereafter Makar (Capricorn)
Sun Zodiac Kanya (Virgo)
Ritu Sharad (Autumn)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal12:25 - 13:52
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat
Subh Muhurat10:57 - 12:25

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 03:40 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal