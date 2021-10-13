Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for October 13, 2021

Today is 13 Wednesday, October 2021 Paksha Shukla, Tithi is Ashtami till 20:07 thereafter Navami. Purnimant month is Ashwin and Amavasyant month is Ashwin Sun is in Virgo and Moon remains in Sagittarius till 16:04 thereafter in Capricorn. Today is Durgashtami/Saraswati Balidan/Mahashtami Upvas.

New born baby Moon sign will be Sagittarius till 16:04 thereafter Capricorn. Nakshatra will be Poorvashadha till 10:18 thereafter Uttarashadha. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from dHa, Bhe, Bho, Ja. The lucky Number will be 1 . Master of a skill or body of knowledge. Promises more than can deliver.

Today worship Goddess Durga/ Mahagauri read Gauri Chalisa. Today’s colour is Royal Blue. Do all your auspicious work or start any new or important work in the time given below in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 13-Oct-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:33 Sunset 18:15 Moon set 24:40:00 Moon rise 13:28 Tithi Ashtami till 20:07 thereafter Navami Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Poorvashadha till 10:18 thereafter Uttarashadha Yoga Sukarma Karana Visti (Bhadra) till 08:54 thereafter Bhava Vaar Buddhavara (Wednesday) Month (Amavasyant) Ashwin Month (Purnimant) Ashwin Moon Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius) till 16:04 thereafter Makar (Capricorn) Sun Zodiac Kanya (Virgo) Ritu Sharad (Autumn) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 12:25 - 13:52 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat Subh Muhurat 10:57 - 12:25

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 03:40 PM IST