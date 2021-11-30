e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Horoscope

Updated on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 03:28 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for November 30, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Advertisement

Today, Tuesday (November 30) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Ekadashi till 26:13. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Kartika. The sun is in Scorpio and moon remains in Virgo. Today is Utpatti Ekadashi.

Nakshatra will be Hasta till 20:33 thereafter Chitra. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Virgo. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Sha, Na, Tha, Pe. Lucky Number will be 1.

Today, worshiping Godess Durga and reading Durga Kavach will prove beneficial. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date30-Nov-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:56
Sunset17:58
Moon set 14:56
Moon rise27:30:00
TithiEkadashi till 26:13
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Hasta till 20:33 thereafter Chitra
Yoga Ayushman
KaranaBhava till 15:18 thereafter Balava
VaarMangalavara (Tuesday)
Month (Amavasyant) Kartika
Month (Purnimant) Margashirsha
Moon Zodiac Kanya (Virgo)
Sun Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio)
Ritu Sharad (Autumn)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal15:13 - 16:35
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:05 -12:49
Subh Muhurat15:13 - 16:35

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 05:58 AM IST
Advertisement