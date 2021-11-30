Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for November 30, 2021

Today, Tuesday (November 30) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Ekadashi till 26:13. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Kartika. The sun is in Scorpio and moon remains in Virgo. Today is Utpatti Ekadashi.

Nakshatra will be Hasta till 20:33 thereafter Chitra. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Virgo. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Sha, Na, Tha, Pe. Lucky Number will be 1.

Today, worshiping Godess Durga and reading Durga Kavach will prove beneficial. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 30-Nov-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:56 Sunset 17:58 Moon set 14:56 Moon rise 27:30:00 Tithi Ekadashi till 26:13 Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Hasta till 20:33 thereafter Chitra Yoga Ayushman Karana Bhava till 15:18 thereafter Balava Vaar Mangalavara (Tuesday) Month (Amavasyant) Kartika Month (Purnimant) Margashirsha Moon Zodiac Kanya (Virgo) Sun Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio) Ritu Sharad (Autumn) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 15:13 - 16:35 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:05 -12:49 Subh Muhurat 15:13 - 16:35

