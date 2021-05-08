Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for May 8, 2021

Today is Saturday 8 May 2021, Tithi Dwadashi till 17:20 thereafter Trayodashi Purnimant month is Vaisakha and Amavasyant month is Chaitra. Sun is in Aries and Moon remains in Pieces.

New born baby Moon sign will be Pieces. Nakshatra will be Uttarabhadrapada till 14:45 thereafter Revati. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Jha, Tra, De, Do. Lucky Number will be 9. Good in sports and music. Some of them can be good badminton, tennis player but efforts needs to be taken Likes too many activities to be done which may not make them perfect in any of them.

Today worship Hanuman Read Hanuman Chalisa. Today’s colour is Blue. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.