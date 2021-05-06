Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for May 6, 2021

Today is Thursday 6 May 2021, Tithi Dashami till 14:10 thereafter Ekadashi Purnimant month is Vaisakha and Amavasyant month is Chaitra. Sun is in Aries and Moon remains in Aquarius till 29:53 thereafter in Pieces.

New born baby Moon sign will be Aquarius till 29:53 thereafter Pieces. Nakshatra will be Satabisha till 10:31 thereafter Poorvabhadrapada. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Su, Se, So, Da. Lucky Number will be 7. Good debater, nature friendly, likes social interaction. Take care of health till end of 2021.

Today worship Lord Vishnu / Guru Read Vishnu Sahastra naam. Today’s colour is Yellow. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.