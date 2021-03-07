Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for March 7, 2021

Today is Sunday 7 March 2021, Tithi Navami till 16:46 thereafter Dashami Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Magha. Sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Sagittarius. Today is Shri Ramdas Navami.

New born baby Moon sign will be Sagittarius. Nakshatra will be Moola till 20:58 thereafter Poorvashadha. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from “Bha”. The lucky Number will be 6. Tend to be very restless and independent, and will grow up to travel the world.

Today worship Sun (Surya). Chant Surya Mantra Today’s colour is Red. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.