Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for March 4, 2021

Today is Thursday 4 March 2021, Tithi Shashti till 21:58 thereafter Saptami Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Magha. Sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Libra till 18:19 thereafter in Scorpio.

New born baby Moon sign will be Libra till 18:19 thereafter Scorpio. Nakshatra will be Vishakha till 23:56 thereafter Anuradha. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from R, N. Lucky Number will be 3. Love to be the center of attention. With an innate sense of humor and a desire to be sociable.

Today worship Guru Read books of your Guru or chant Mantra to get spiritual backing. Today’s colour is Yellow. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.