Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for March 30, 2021

Today is Tuesday 30 March 2021, Tithi Dvitiya 17:26 thereafter Tritiya Purnimant month is Chaitra and Amavasyant month is Phalguna Sun is in Pieces and Moon remains in Libra.

New born baby Moon sign will be Libra. Nakshatra will be Chitra till 12:20 thereafter Swati. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from R. Lucky Number will be 2.

Today worship Lord Hanuman read/chant Panchamukhi Hanuman Kavach. Today’s colour is Orange. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.