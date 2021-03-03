Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for March 3, 2021

Today is Wednesday 3 March 2021, Tithi Panchami till 24:21 Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Magha. Sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Libra.

New born baby Moon sign will be Libra. Nakshatra will be Swati. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from R. Lucky Number will be 2. Child will be a born diplomat. His/her ability to weigh both sides of an argument without choosing sides makes him the perfect playground peacekeeper.

Today worship Lord Krishna. Chant Krishna Beej Mantra will help gaining positivity in you. Today’s colour is Green. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.