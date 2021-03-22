Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for March 22, 2021

Today is Monday 22 March 2021, Tithi Ashtami till 08:59 thereafter Navami Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Phalguna Sun is in Pieces and Moon remains in Gemini.

New born baby Moon sign will be Gemini. Nakshatra will be Ardra till 21:26 thereafter Punarvasu. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from K. Lucky Number will be 3. Intelligent, smart in nature. If uses his/her good energy in the right direction can reach top levels in any sector.

Today worship Lord Shiva read/chant Mahamrutyunjay Mantra. Today’s colour is Silver, Sky Blue. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.