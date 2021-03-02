Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for March 2, 2021

Today is Tuesday 2 March 2021, Tithi Chaturthi till 26:58 Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Magha. Sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Virgo till 16:28 thereafter in Libra. Today is Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi

New born baby Moon sign will be Virgo till 16:28 thereafter Libra. Nakshatra will be Chitra Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from P. Lucky Number will be 1. The child will be attractive and good personality. Need some care of health in this year.

Today worship Lord Ganesh. Read Ganpati Stotre. People can also keep fast which will give confidence to face problems. Today’s colour is Orange. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.