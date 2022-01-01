e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 03:18 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for January 1, 2022

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Saturday (January 1) Krishna Paksha. Tithi is Trayodashi till 07:16 thereafter Chaturdashi till 27:41 (Leap). Purnimant month is Pausha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Sagittarius and Moon remains in Scorpio till 19:16 thereafter in Sagittarius. Today is Shivratri.

Nakshatra will be Jyeshta till 19:16 thereafter Moola. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Scorpio till 19:16 thereafter Sagittarius. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Ya,Yi,Yu,Ye,Yo. Lucky Number will be 8.

Today, worshiping Hanuman and reading Hanuman Chalisa will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Blue. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date01-Jan-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 7:13
Sunset18:11
Moon set 16:43
Moon rise30:36:00
TithiTrayodashi till 07:16 thereafter Chaturdashi till 27:41 (Leap)
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Jyeshta till 19:16 thereafter Moola
Yoga Ganda
KaranaVanija till 07:16 thereafter Visti(Bhadra) till 17:29 thereafter Sakuni
VaarShanivara ( Saturday)
Month (Amavasyant) Margashirsha
Month (Purnimant) Pausha
Moon Zodiac Vrishchika(Scorpio) till 19:16 thereafter Dhanu (Sagittarius).
Sun Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius)
Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal09:58-11:20
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:20-13:04
Subh Muhurat08:35-09:58
Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 05:53 AM IST
