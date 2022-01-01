Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for January 1, 2022

Today, Saturday (January 1) Krishna Paksha. Tithi is Trayodashi till 07:16 thereafter Chaturdashi till 27:41 (Leap). Purnimant month is Pausha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Sagittarius and Moon remains in Scorpio till 19:16 thereafter in Sagittarius. Today is Shivratri.

Nakshatra will be Jyeshta till 19:16 thereafter Moola. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Scorpio till 19:16 thereafter Sagittarius. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Ya,Yi,Yu,Ye,Yo. Lucky Number will be 8.

Today, worshiping Hanuman and reading Hanuman Chalisa will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Blue. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

