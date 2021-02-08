Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for February 9, 2021

Today is Tuesday 9 February 2021, Tithi Trayodashi. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Pausha. Sun is in Capricorn and Moon remains in Sagittarius till 20:29 thereafter in Capricorn.

New born baby Moon sign will be Sagittarius till 20:29 thereafter Capricorn. Nakshatra will be Poorvashadha. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Bhe, Lucky Number will be 7. New born baby will be active and in positive mood. Self-restrained slow but practical, diplomatic and liberal.

Today worship Lord Ganesh read Atharvashirsha eleven times to get success in your goals. Today’s colour is Red. Start of any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date: 9 February 2021

Place: Mumbai, India

Sunrise: 07:10

Sunset: 18:34

Moon set: 16:19

Moon rise: 30:01

Tithi: Trayodashi 26:04

Paksha: Krishna

Nakshatra: Poorvashadha 14:37 thereafter Uttarashadha

Yoga: Vajra 09:09 Siddhi 31:00

Karana: Garaja 14:40 Vanija 26:04

Vaar: Mangalavara (Tuesday)

Month (Amavasyant): Pausha

Month (Purnimant): Magha

Moon Zodiac: Dhanu (Sagittarius) till 20:29 thereafter Makar (Capricorn)

Sun Zodiac: Makar (Capricorn)

Ritu: Hemant (Pre Winter)

Ayana: Uttarayana

Vikram Samvat: 2077 Vikram Samvat

Vikram Samvat (Kartak): 2077 Vikram Samvat

Inauspicious time

Rahu kaal: 15:44 - 17:09

Auspicious time

Abhijeet Muhurat: 12:30 -13:16

Subh Muhurat: 15:44 - 17:09