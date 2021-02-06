Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for February 6, 2021

Today is Saturday 6th February 2021 Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Navami till 8:12 and thereafter Dashami till 30:25 (Leap). Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Pausha. Sun is in Capricorn and Moon remains in Scorpio.

New born baby Moon sign will be Scorpio. Nakshatra will be Anuradha till 17.16. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from N and Y. Lucky Number will be 4. Today’s baby will be ambitious and focus on many goals. Intelligence and smartness will take them to new highs.

Today worship Lord Hanuman to ward off ill effects of Lord Shani for those whose Sadesati Phase is ongoing. Read Hanuman Chalisa. Today’s colour is Blue. Start of any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date: 6 February 2021 Friday

Place: Mumbai India

Sunrise: 7:12

Sunset: 18:33

Moon set: 13:29

Moon rise: 27:04

Tithi: Navami 8:12 and thereafter Dashami 30:25 (Leap)

Paksha: Krishna

Nakshatra: Anuradha 17:16

Yoga: Dhruva

Karana: Garaja 8:12 Vanija 19:18

Vaar: Shanivar (Saturday)

Month (Amavasyant): Pausha

Month (Purnimant): Magha

Moon Zodiac: Vrishchika (Scorpio)

Sun Zodiac: Makar (Capricorn)

Ritu: Hemant (Pre Winter)

Ayana: Uttarayana

Vikram Samvat: 2077 Vikram Samvat

Vikram Samvat (Kartak): 2077 Vikram Samvat

Inauspicious time

Rahu kaal: 10:02 to 11:28

Auspicious time

Abhijeet Muhurat: 12:30 to 13:15

Shubh Muhurat: 08:37 to 10:02