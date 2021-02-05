Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for February 5, 2021

Mumbai:

Today is Friday 5th February 2021 Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Ashtami till 10.06 am and there after Navami. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Pausha. Sun is in Capricorn and Moon remains in Libra till 12.45 pm and thereafter in Scorpio

Today New born Baby

New born baby Moon sign will be Libra till 12.45 pm and thereafter it will be Scorpio. Nakshatra will be Vishakha till 18.28. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from R, T and N. Lucky Number will be 3. Today’s Baby need to concentrate more in future education. They will be interested in taking part in many activities.

Date: 5 February 2021, Friday

Place: Mumbai, India

Sunrise: 07:12

Sunset: 18:32

Moon set: 12:40

Moon rise: 26:01:00

Tithi: Asthami 10:06 there after Navami

Paksha: Krishna

Nakshatra: Vishakha 18:27 there after Anuradha

Yoga: Vriddha 19:18

Karana: Kaulava10:06

Vaar: Shukravar (Friday)

Month (Amavasyant): Pausha

Month (Purnimant): Magha

Moon Zodiac: Tula (Libra)12:45 there after Vrischik (Scorpio)

Sun Zodiac: Makar (Capricorn)

Ritu: Hemant (Pre Winter)

Ayana: Uttarayana

Vikram Samvat: 2077 Vikram Samvat

Vikram Samvat (Kartak): 2077 Vikram Samvat

Inauspicious time

Rahu kaal: 11:28 to 12:53

Auspicious time

Abhijeet Muhurat: 12:30 to 13:15

Shubh Muhurat: 12:53 to 14:18

Today worship Goddess Durga read Durga Chalisa. Today’s colour is Pink. Do all your auspicious work or start of any new or important work in the time given below in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.