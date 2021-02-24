Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for February 24, 2021

Today is Wednesday, 24 February 2021, Pradosh, Tithi Dwadashi. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Magha. Sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Gemini till 07:09 thereafter Cancer.

New born baby Moon sign will be Gemini till 07:09 thereafter Cancer. Nakshatra will be Punarvasu. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from H. Lucky Number will be 4. Sensitive in nature, love to do water activities. Attached more to Mother.

Today worship Lord Krishna. Today’s colour is Blue. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.