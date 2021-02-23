Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for February 23, 2021

Today is Tuesday 23 February 2021, Tithi Ekadashi. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Magha. Sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Gemini.

New born baby Moon sign will be Gemini. Nakshatra will be Ardra till 12:29 thereafter Punarvasu. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from K. Lucky Number will be 3. Little unpredictable about their moves, emotional and love to gather people around.

Today worship Lord Kali. Today’s colour is Red. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.