Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for February 16, 2021

Today is Tuesday 16 February 2021, Tithi Panchami. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Magha. Sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Pieces till 20:55 thereafter Aries. Today is Vasant Panchami

New born baby Moon sign will be Pieces till 20:55 thereafter Aries. Nakshatra will be Revati. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from D. Lucky Number will be 5. The child will be attractive, lovable, and helpful to others. Take care of health in the coming days

Today worship Rati and Kamdev and chant Saraswati mantra. Today’s colour is Red. Start of any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.