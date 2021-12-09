e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 03:49 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 9, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Thursday (December 9) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Shashti till 19:53 thereafter Saptami. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Scorpio and Moon remains in Capricorn till 10:08 thereafter Aquarius. Today is Champashashti / Skandshashti / Martandbhairavotthapan.

Nakshatra will be Dhanishta till 21:49 thereafter Satabisha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Capricorn till 10:08 thereafter Aquarius. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Gi, Gu, Ge, Go. Lucky Number will be 8.

Today, worshiping Lord Vishnu and reading Vishnu Sahastra Naam will prove beneficial. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date09-Dec-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 7:01
Sunset18:00
Moon set 23:23
Moon rise11:48
TithiShashti till 19:53 thereafter Saptami
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Dhanishta till 21:49 thereafter Satabisha
Yoga Vyagatha
KaranaKaulava till 08:33 thereafter Taitula
VaarGuruvara (Thursday)
Month (Amavasyant) Margashirsha
Month (Purnimant) Margashirsha
Moon Zodiac Makar (Capricorn) till 10:08 thereafter Kumbha (Aquarius)
Sun Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio)
Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal13:53 - 15:15
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:09 -12:53
Subh Muhurat07:02 - 08:24 & 16:38 - 18:00

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 05:59 AM IST
