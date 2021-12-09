Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 9, 2021

Today, Thursday (December 9) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Shashti till 19:53 thereafter Saptami. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Scorpio and Moon remains in Capricorn till 10:08 thereafter Aquarius. Today is Champashashti / Skandshashti / Martandbhairavotthapan.

Nakshatra will be Dhanishta till 21:49 thereafter Satabisha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Capricorn till 10:08 thereafter Aquarius. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Gi, Gu, Ge, Go. Lucky Number will be 8.

Today, worshiping Lord Vishnu and reading Vishnu Sahastra Naam will prove beneficial. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 09-Dec-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 7:01 Sunset 18:00 Moon set 23:23 Moon rise 11:48 Tithi Shashti till 19:53 thereafter Saptami Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Dhanishta till 21:49 thereafter Satabisha Yoga Vyagatha Karana Kaulava till 08:33 thereafter Taitula Vaar Guruvara (Thursday) Month (Amavasyant) Margashirsha Month (Purnimant) Margashirsha Moon Zodiac Makar (Capricorn) till 10:08 thereafter Kumbha (Aquarius) Sun Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio) Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 13:53 - 15:15 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:09 -12:53 Subh Muhurat 07:02 - 08:24 & 16:38 - 18:00

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 05:59 AM IST