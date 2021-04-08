Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for April 8, 2021

Today is Thursday 8 April 2021, Tithi Dwadashi till 27:15 Purnimant month is Chaitra and Amavasyant month is Phalguna. Sun is in Pieces and Moon remains in Aquarius.

New born baby Moon sign will be Aquarius. Nakshatra will be Satabisha till 28:56. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Go, Sa. Lucky Number will be 8. Child will be active in sports and music sector. Willing to do some new things.

Today worship Guru Read Gurucharitra. Today’s colour is Yellow. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.