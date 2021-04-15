Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for April 15, 2021

Today is Thursday 15 April 2021, Tithi Tritiya till 15:26 thereafter Chaturthi Purnimant month is Chaitra and Amavasyant month is Chaitra. Sun is in Aries and Moon remains in Taurus.Today is Gauri Tritya

New born baby Moon sign will be Taurus. Nakshatra will be Kritika till 20:31 thereafter Rohini. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from A, O, V. Lucky Number will be 6. Caring, loving in nature will be liking to spend on branded items. Diplomatic.

Today worship Lord Shiva read/chant Shiva and Guru name. Today you can keep fast to fulfill your wishes. This fast is very important to women in respect of marriage. Today’s colour is Yellow. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.