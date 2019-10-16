Horoscope

Updated on

Today's Horoscope -- Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, October 16, 2019

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You do realise that money isn’t everything but it is still important and you will have to focus your attention on financial issues. The competition gets stronger and your rivals get active.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

The glamour and sparkle are a bit dimmer, but they are still very much there. Friends may turn into enemies, but you have to watch that your personal interactions do not slip and perish.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will take care of your health and relationships and make them vibrant. Some of your ideas may not gel with your partner, but sensible cooperation is possible.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

There is domestic peace and you are meticulous in all your affairs right down to the nitty gritty. There is new romance, attachments, love affairs and you revel in it.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Your health and enemies both need your attention. Avoid brushing things beneath the rug and take things head-on. Be careful to wrap up things nicely; paying attention to details.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Loneliness and grief lingers in the atmosphere and you miss your dear ones appallingly. Things from the past may disturb you. Use tact rather than a stern and forceful approach.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You will be in demand at the work place there will be more importance of your presence at meetings. Seniors will appreciate your work. Those in agriculture sector will do well today.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Take care that minor health problems don’t turn major. Keep away things which stress you. Domestic problems may arise today due to which disagreements with spouse are likely.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You need all the support you can gather from friends, both at work and otherwise so that you boost up your energy and come across as a confident go-getter at the workplace.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You have to be on your guard and act slowly and with deliberation, lest you make a risky move and it boomerangs. Take proper care of your health. Drive cautiously today.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Work will be hectic and challenging. Building a consensus will help you get through your tasks. Storm in a tea cup with your spouse is likely today. Avoid junk food.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Family matters will get resolved. Some of them will get proposals for marriage. Students will perform well in their exams. You may have fruitful journeys and pleasure-trips.

