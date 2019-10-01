Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, October 01, 2019

<p>You are fond of entertaining guests at home and will provide reliable company. Expect gains through the stock market. Your status in the society will rise up.</p>.<p>Be ready to manage even the smallest situation that comes up with family or a loved one. Ignoring a small warning sign could result in major issues down the road.</p>.<p>You are fond of arranging your home in order and keeping everything in place. Health will be troublesome today. Any sort of dealings will not be successful.</p>.<p>Don’t get too emotional; know what your partner expects from you. There will be success in business, politics and social work. A passionate love affair is on the cards today.</p>.<p>Complete your assignments as early as possible, your romantic relationship will be fine. There will be stability at home. Your planning and organization will be effective at your work place.</p>.<p>Those in corporate and high end business may get some good deals today; even those in real estate business will find some attractive property.</p>.<p>Be more convincing to get approval for your business proposal. Today you will be in demand at your work place as some important issues may not get solved without you.</p>.<p>Financial institutions will grant additional loans and support you. You may receive your money back from the borrower. You will resolve the relationships with your loved ones.</p>.<p>There could be indirect gains from enemies. Keep all the women in your life happy as they are your good luck charm. Social engagement could keep you busy.</p>.<p>You make steady progress and squash all rivalry before it turns ugly and disastrous. Since your progress is visible, you may make enemies who are jealous of your sudden growth.</p>.<p>You have a nature of adjusting, so you might make sacrifices in your married life. There will be an increase in income. You will also get honour for your service.</p>.<p>Your friends will offer you an opportunity which will prove beneficial for you in the future. Undertake a project that gets you more benefits.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>