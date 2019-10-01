Horoscope

Updated on

Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, October 01, 2019

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You are fond of entertaining guests at home and will provide reliable company. Expect gains through the stock market. Your status in the society will rise up.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Be ready to manage even the smallest situation that comes up with family or a loved one. Ignoring a small warning sign could result in major issues down the road.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You are fond of arranging your home in order and keeping everything in place. Health will be troublesome today. Any sort of dealings will not be successful.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Don’t get too emotional; know what your partner expects from you. There will be success in business, politics and social work. A passionate love affair is on the cards today.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Complete your assignments as early as possible, your romantic relationship will be fine. There will be stability at home. Your planning and organization will be effective at your work place.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Those in corporate and high end business may get some good deals today; even those in real estate business will find some attractive property.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Be more convincing to get approval for your business proposal. Today you will be in demand at your work place as some important issues may not get solved without you.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Financial institutions will grant additional loans and support you. You may receive your money back from the borrower. You will resolve the relationships with your loved ones.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

There could be indirect gains from enemies. Keep all the women in your life happy as they are your good luck charm. Social engagement could keep you busy.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You make steady progress and squash all rivalry before it turns ugly and disastrous. Since your progress is visible, you may make enemies who are jealous of your sudden growth.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You have a nature of adjusting, so you might make sacrifices in your married life. There will be an increase in income. You will also get honour for your service.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Your friends will offer you an opportunity which will prove beneficial for you in the future. Undertake a project that gets you more benefits.

