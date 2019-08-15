Today's Horoscope -- Daily Horoscope for Thursday, August 15, 2019

Keep a watch on false rumours spreading at the workplace. There will be additional responsibility at the workplace. Do not over push yourself.
Comfort and luxury will surround you as sudden profits will knock your door. This would increase your contact list with the people and organisations.
You are persistent determined and decisive. Judging in service or profession rarely goes failure. Joint finances will be fruitful for your business.
Your efforts to find bliss and strengthen your love life meets with success as your partner is intensely attracted to you. This is also a good time to set financial goals.
Business deals will be successful today. Your impression will increase by accepting some challenging cases or issues in your profession.
Your smooth sailing love ship might run into troubled waters. Stay calm and have faith. Blames at workplace business society may upset you.
There will be a social success. All your insecurities and personal complexes and worries will diminish slowly. Plan carefully before starting up a new venture.
Avoid junk food today. Stomach ache or fever may trouble you. Be open to take advice from associates. Think twice before making a big decision in your professional life.
If you want to improve yourself, listen to what critics have to say. You need to understand your life partner to ensure you have a peaceful life.
Even if you participate in a heated conversation pertaining to religion or politics, you will have the power to convert the same into your own favour.
You can expect some good news today. The day is good for a short tour with your family or friends. Focus on creating a happy situation at work.
