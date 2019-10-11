Horoscope

Updated on

Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Friday, October 11, 2019

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will be able to complete your previous back log today. There will be appreciation from seniors for your work. Take advice of knowledgeable people to study some new techniques.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Decisions taken on your own may make you feel like you should have discussed it with your colleagues. Be patient and think things through. Take care of your health.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Programs and plannings will work well today and you will be satisfied with your work. There will be increments or promotions coming in future for some of them.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Practice make perfect, you should apply this formula while solving complicated issues at work, and mostly for those in the I.T. industry. Romantic relationship will be fine.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Your inner and outer self is in sync and you are at peace with yourself and the world. The tremendous efforts at work have drained you of your vital energies and so it is time to recoup.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You can make your score to success quickly; the unemployed will land good jobs. Farm owners will have a profitable day. Decisions regarding legal matters will be in your favour.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Refrain from giving too much importance and wasting time on small issues. Good opportunities shall come your way, provided you keep your eyes and ears open.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You will be in a mood to go on a short tour with your family. Your business problems will come to an end. Small profits can be made from gambling or some speculation.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Take care of your family. Be careful while on the wheels. Don’t lose your temper. Today a legacy is coming your way. Additional work pressure will be seen in business and politics.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Your mind may motor in high gear while your attention zooms in on family, home, and what you love best. New couples, look forward to peace and harmony, and support one another.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Be cautious while dealing in business. You may get a legacy from a senior at your work place. Don’t be too adamant, it won’t help you.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You are quick in your actions but before you act you must be committed intellectually. The day is particularly good for students. The opposite sex will appreciate the care you show.

