Today's Horoscope -- Daily Horoscope for Friday, August 16, 2019

Your judgement will turn right and you might get compliments from higher authorities. Those in the political or social sector have to start forming a good base for future elections.

You will definitely come across morale-boosting opportunity; it will not only make you strong career-wise but improve your image socially and move you to a different level.

This is the time when you have to look out for investments which will be helpful for your retired life. Good advice from an experienced person will help you in the long run.

Visualise the future you want rather than worrying about things you can't control as worrying more will affect your health. Exercise regularly. Avoid driving as minor accidents are likely.

Your confidence will increase and you will successfully complete the pending jobs by working single-handedly. This is a very good period for you to start a new venture.

Act discreetly and do not get carried away quickly when it comes to business. You are likely to be in a restless mood. Financial decisions need to be taken with care.

You want to make sure that your partner does not encroach upon your private space. Your independence will seem crucial to you and you will also relish the 'me' time.

When travelling with older folk, some extra care is advisable. If any of you are dealing with legal matters related to home or personal life, then they may take some time to sort out.

Choice or necessity will make you more discerning about who your friends and companions are. You will become more concerned with health and wellbeing.

You will have faith in religion and religious activities. You will get the desired success and profit in business as a result of which your financial position will be good.

If you are confused, run your ideas by the close associates. Make sure you have the ability to complete your commitments. Romantic relationships will be satisfying.

You will find your level of motivation as well as the ability to work hard would be good. Your ability to appreciate the finer aspects of knowledge will fill your life with riches.