Tarot Card Readings: Here’s What The Cards Suggest From June 14 To June 27 For All Zodiac Signs

Aries

Wheel of Fortune: Time is changing

Time and tide wait for no one. Your Time is changing. You are completing one cycle to start another one. What is required for your highest good in your new cycle will come into your life in the form of new people and opportunities and what is not required will find it’s way out. You will notice this change. Go with the flow of the universe.

Taurus

3 of Wands: Opportunities, momentum

A time of growth and forward momentum. Opportunities far and away will beckon. There will be movement and travel. You will learn and expand. Make the most of this time. Some of you will be returning home after being away for some time. Take risks, go in uncharted territory and make your dreams a reality.

Gemini

Empress: Luxury and beauty

A luxuriously beautiful time. Wealth, jewellery, resources, fine food, amazing clothes all beckon. You are the empress of your world. Your cup is full with gratitude and love. Enjoy this phase and bestow your love and positive energies on all around you. A very fertile period in every way.

Cancer

9 of Cups: Wish fulfilment

Uff your heart is full with gratitude as your dearest wishes have come true. A period of luxury and material happiness. Money can buy happiness so splurge! There is harmony in all that you do. A yes card for any question you have. Enjoy and feel gods blessings.

Leo

Hermit: Be a seeker

In this phase you are wanting to go within. You will be little restless and will want to seek that will take you to the next level. You may seek guidance, accomplishments, a higher ground and most likely spiritual guidance and knowledge to quieten the restlessness within you. Take your time, think and reflect.

Virgo

The Sun: You will be in the limelight

The time has come to rise and shine. To be recognised for all your efforts and your success. Be it social media or other platforms, you will receive public appreciation. You will be a star. Unstoppable and shining bright like the sun. Children will do well and make you happy and proud. Don’t over burn yourself. Take rest and find downtime too.

Libra

8 of Pentacles: Dedication and skill

This period urges us to be dedicated and work hard. Hone your skills, master your subjects / improve your qualifications, work hard, stay persistent and then see the results. Your hard work will pay off. You can also seek guidance from seniors and professionals. No short cuts.

Scorpio

4 of Wands: Celebrations and more

Have u received any good news lately? Celebrations seem to be in the air around you. There could be a possible engagement or a house warming etc. There is a spirit of fun, celebrations and happiness around you. Shared accomplishments

Sagittarius

7 of Cups: Choices and illusions

This is a period of inner turmoil. There are too many choices to make and you are overthinking things. Not everything seems clear. In fact there are illusions and fantasies around that are far from the truth. You are urged to take a moment, figure what you really want and then make the choice / decision carefully.

Capricorn

The Star: Blessings from above

It’s a very blessed time. A time that promises hope, faith and positivity. It’s possible that you have come from a very confusing and difficult period but now is the time to heal, rest and move forward. You look towards the future with a renewed spirit.

Aquarius

Two of Swords: Indecision, not seeing the real picture

This card indicates that you have closed your self off from an issue or a relationship and hence you are not seeing the real picture. Remove your blindfolds. The time had come to face your inner demons and acknowledge the problems in hand. Open your heart, open your eyes and see things for what they are. Only then can you make the changes for the better.

Pisces

6 of Wands: Victory, success in your endeavours

You have finally emerged victorious after a difficult struggle. Let’s take a moment and celebrate your victory and your success. Let’s also acknowledge all the hard work you went through to reach here. You will be applauded publicly for all your efforts and determination. Enjoy, rest and move on to your next venture.

(Gita Hariani is a numerologist, tarot card reader, Bach flowers practitioner and banker. Follow her on Instagram: @evolvewithgitahariani)