Tarot Card Readings: Here’s What The Cards Suggest For The Period May 25 to May 31 For All Zodiac Signs

Pic: Freepik

ARIES

Empress: Abundance, beauty, fertility

Your cup is full. A period of abundance, beauty, luxury, sumptuous feasts, jewellery and the finer things. Fertility and conception if you are trying to have a child. Pleasure and affairs, perhaps a mistress. More so, your garden is full of abundance of all kinds. Your fountain is flowing with creation and creativity. A fortunate time.



Taurus

Page of Wands: Good news, new contracts, new journeys, news from overseas, early stages

The coming 15 days may bring good news of imminent contracts, jobs, overseas travel or overseas admissions for students. Take stock and act with passion and enthusiasm. Many new opportunities are brewing. You could meet new people. These could be nascent stages but they have potential to grow.



Gemini

Ace of Wands: Passion and enthusiasm

Wow, it’s an Ace! May you find success in all that you do. There is success backed by hard work and luck. There is a spark in relationships, new or existing. Passion, enthusiasm, and positive energy. There is excitement in the air. Fuel your desires and achieve goals.



Cancer

Lovers: Complimentary energies, relationships, love, Choices

There is a beautiful cohesive energy in the air. Everything, especially relationships, seems to be in balance and harmony. The period suggests unions and trust. This could also mean that life is offering choices and you need to figure out how committed you are and what you truly want. You will gravitate towards what/ who gives you a natural sense of balance and harmony.

Leo

The Judgement: Resurrection, awakening, new beginnings

Life has given you another chance. It’s a deeply, spiritual awakening phase. Suddenly, you feel renewed, almost like you have woken up from a deep sleep and know exactly what to do and where to go. It’s a new you. Not everyone gets this chance. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to renew, rekindle, and to be reborn. The universe will nudge you in a new direction. An opportune time.



Virgo

8 of Pentacles: Hard work, apprentice, mastery

A time to work hard and strive for excellence and mastery in professional and personal life. Commitment, diligence, hard work. A good time to build your business, brands, etc. Students need to work hard. There are no shortcuts to success. Concentrate and realise which area of your life needs work and get down to it. You have to get your hands dirty else you will not reap the benefits you desire. Accomplishment and ambition with dedication will yield fabulous results.



Libra

Queen of Pentacles: Mother figure, care, feminine energy

This signifies a good phase financially, when you will feel secure and content. Your hard work will have paid off. It also represents a mother figure who always puts her family and loved ones first. A sensible lady. If your juggling too many family obligations, the message is that you have the inherent required resources, just tap onto them. The energy of the card is feminine, kind, rooted, and asks you to be in touch with your natural rhythm.



Scorpio

Magician: I have the power and I can do it, manifest and actualise

You can create magic. The universe is blessing you with all the resources you need to create the life you want. Your energies are potent right now. There is a responsibility to wish, think, and create what you want. Go ahead with full throttle. Rev up your confidence with a heart full of gratitude.

Sagittarius

Temperance: Where heaven meets earth, balance between the spiritual and earthly

A beautiful time which calls for balance, good health, and good relationships. It almost feels like a blessing from angels. A moderate and patient approach will bring peace. Avoid extremes. A card of hope.



Capricorn

Ace of Swords: Razor sharp focus

Cut through the lies, deceit, and confusion that may be there. Focus on what you want and where you want to be. This card asks you to use your intellect over emotions and head over heart to take decisions. It’s an Ace, so go full throttle and victory will be yours.



Aquarius

Three of Cups: Joie de vivre, friendship, possible affairs, pregnancy, emotional connections

This period could signify a time of celebration with friends. Perhaps a perfect setting for being flirtatious or having an affair if that’s what you want. Joy for sure. However, ensure that you are not whiling away your time or keeping yourself away from important chores. Fun is in the air but not at the cost of your responsibilities. Partnerships / friendships thrive.



Pisces

King of Cups: Mature, respected, trustworthy, empathetic

Use your emotions to guide you. Be the person who embodies all the above. Delve deep in your intuition to find life’s answers. There is an energy which allows you to be sensitive and passionate, fiery and dependable. Health and vitality shine. Be trustworthy, but define clear boundaries.

(Gita Hariani is a numerologist, tarot card reader, Bach flowers practitioner and banker. Follow her on Instagram: @evolvewithgitahariani)