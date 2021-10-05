Navratri 2021: Shubh Muhurat, significance and auspicious dates - Here is all you need to know

The auspicious occasion of Navratri is just around the corner and people have started prepping for the festival with fervour and enthusiasm.

The nine-day festival, which is dedicated to the nine forms of goddess Durga, is celebrated during the month of Ashwin of the Hindu calendar, which usually falls during the September-October period as per the Gregorian calendar. This year, the nine-day festival will be observed from October 7-15. The nine-day festivities culminate on Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami (October 15).

Shardiya Navratri is the most popular and significant Navratri of all Navratris. Shardiya Navratri is also known as Maha Navratri. A total of four Navaratris are celebrated in a year: Sharad Navratri, Chaitra Navratri, Magha Gupta Navratri, and Ashadha Gupta Navratri.

Significance:

Shardiya Navratri commemorates the victory of good over evil, as goddess Durga, as it is widely believed, defeated the demon king Mahishasura by combining the powers of Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva.

During the nine days of Navratri, devotees worship the nine avatars of Goddess Durga, namely Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri.

Celebration:

Devotees of Maa Durga observe fast and worship one of the nine forms of Durga every day. Each day is associated with the incarnation of the goddess; devotees dressed up in specific colours dedicated to the same.

Date:

Navratri celebrations will begin on October 7 and end on October 15.

Ghatasthapana Shubh Muhurat:

Ghatasthapana Muhurat - 06:30 AM to 10:28 AM on October 7, 2021

Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat - 12:02 PM to 12:50 PM on October 7, 2021

According to drikpanchang, the most auspicious or Shubh time for Ghatasthapana is first one-third of the day while Pratipada is prevailing. If, due to some reasons one can’t perform the rituals at ‘Ghatasthapana Muhurat,’ then Ghatasthapana can be done during Abhijit Muhurat.

Navratri 2021 Dates:

Day 1, October 7 - Pratipada: Ghatasthapana and Shailputri Puja

Day 2, October 8 - Dwitiya: Brahmacharini Puja

Day 3, October 9 - Tritiya and Chaturthi: Chandraghanta Puja and Kushmanda Puja

Day 4, October 10 - Panchami: Skandamata Puja

Day 5, October 11 - Sashti: Katyayani Puja

Day 6, October 12 - Saptami: Kalaratri Puja

Day 7, October 13 - Ashtami: Maha Gauri Puja

Day 8, October 14 - Navami: Siddhidhatri Puja

Day 9, October 15 - Dashami: Navratri Parana/Durga Visarjan

Here is the list of colours to wear on each day of Navratri 2021:

Day 1, October 7 - Pratipada: Yellow

Day 2, October 8 - Dwitiya: Green

Day 3, October 9 - Tritiya and Chaturthi: Grey

Day 4, October 10 - Panchami: Orange

Day 5, October 11 - Sashti: White

Day 6, October 12 - Saptami: Red

Day 7, October 13 - Ashtami: Royal Blue

Day 8, October 14 - Navami: Pink

Day 9, October 15 - Dashami: Purple

(Date & Time Source: Drikpanchang)

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 03:59 PM IST