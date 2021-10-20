Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, October 20, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: You may be able to secure a big contract and travel to a new country. Romantic relationships will be fine. Take care of your health.

Taurus: You will be able to resume your stuck projects. Writers will have a good day. Romantic relationships will get better with your partner.

Gemini: Important assignments must be completed earlier in the day; later on, hurdles may delay your work. Certain changes at the workplace may disappoint you.

Cancer: Your hard work will be appreciated. You will have lots of chances of increasing your income. Try to complete your projects or tasks on time.

Leo: Your efforts to find bliss and strengthen your love life meet with success as your partner is intensely attracted to you. This is also a good time to set financial goals.

Virgo: Business deals will be successful today. You will taste success in some challenging cases or issues in your profession. New job opportunities will come.

Libra: Your smooth sailing love ship might run into troubled waters. Stay calm and have faith. Blames at the workplace may upset you. You will help a friend in need.

Scorpio: You will taste social success. All your insecurities and worries will diminish slowly. New initiatives need to be carefully thought through.

Sagittarius: You may have a hard time getting others to adopt your ideas. Minor disagreements are likely to be there with your partner. Don’t mix up work and pleasure.

Capricorn: Your open-hearted spirit makes you a beacon of compassion. For those already in a relationship, it is time to seal the deal with your partner.

Aquarius: This is the time when you can grab more profits in your business. You will get new contracts if you are dealing in government-related work.

Pisces: You have to leave no stone unturned if you want to impress your boss in your workplace. Health problems will bring hurdles, but you will conquer them.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 07:00 AM IST