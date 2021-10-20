e-Paper Get App

Horoscope

Updated on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 05:52 AM IST

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, October 20, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Nilikash P Pradhan
Pixabay

Aries: You may be able to secure a big contract and travel to a new country. Romantic relationships will be fine. Take care of your health.

Taurus: You will be able to resume your stuck projects. Writers will have a good day. Romantic relationships will get better with your partner.

Gemini: Important assignments must be completed earlier in the day; later on, hurdles may delay your work. Certain changes at the workplace may disappoint you.

Cancer: Your hard work will be appreciated. You will have lots of chances of increasing your income. Try to complete your projects or tasks on time.

Leo: Your efforts to find bliss and strengthen your love life meet with success as your partner is intensely attracted to you. This is also a good time to set financial goals.

Virgo: Business deals will be successful today. You will taste success in some challenging cases or issues in your profession. New job opportunities will come.

Libra: Your smooth sailing love ship might run into troubled waters. Stay calm and have faith. Blames at the workplace may upset you. You will help a friend in need.

Scorpio: You will taste social success. All your insecurities and worries will diminish slowly. New initiatives need to be carefully thought through.

Sagittarius: You may have a hard time getting others to adopt your ideas. Minor disagreements are likely to be there with your partner. Don’t mix up work and pleasure.

Capricorn: Your open-hearted spirit makes you a beacon of compassion. For those already in a relationship, it is time to seal the deal with your partner.

Aquarius: This is the time when you can grab more profits in your business. You will get new contracts if you are dealing in government-related work.

Pisces: You have to leave no stone unturned if you want to impress your boss in your workplace. Health problems will bring hurdles, but you will conquer them.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 07:00 AM IST
