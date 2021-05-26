Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, May 26, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Be careful on the business front and stay away from risky deals. Think twice before making any kind of decision in business/ job. Sharpen your skills and learn some new ones.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Increased stress and tension will disturb your mind. Your romantic life will get better. Do not neglect your health and keep don't let any minor health problem turn major.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Work will keep you on your toes and you may not be able to focus on your domestic/ personal life. Tension may affect your well-being. Be proud of your achievements.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Overconfidence could lead to mistakes. You may face challenging situations which may up your tension. You may also suffer from losses, hence avoid trading in stocks.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

It is a favourable day as far as financial terms are concerned. Try not to overspend your money on unwanted things. The business will pick up. Promotion is on the cards.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Income is likely to increase. Your social status will improve. Creative work and new ideas would pay rich dividends. You may hear a piece of good news on the workfront.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You may have to make a compromise at work. Make sure you bring your projects to completion. Do not argue with your spouse at home. Avoid eating outside food.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Love is in the air. You will be at your romantic best. Try to live in gratitude and appreciate all that life has given you in such abundance. Do not take anything for granted.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Those in the agriculture sector may have a successful day. Try to diversify your business so that you can capture the market well. Jobseekers may land a good job.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Your creative energy will be at its peak. You may receive a gift from someone who is close to you. The increment is on the cards. Romantic life will be blissful.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Try to create a happy mindset while working. Avoid taking tension unnecessarily. The hurdles on the education front may get over. Seniors will appreciate your work.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

The work life will move smoothly and you will make good progress. The income is likely to increase. Marriage is on the cards. All kinds of relationships are bound to improve.

