Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, May 20, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Your subordinates and colleagues will show their support and will also help you with projects and assignments. Those in the real estate sector may spend most of their time in allocating funds for their business. Responsibilities are likely to increase.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Clear up all the misunderstandings before the things go off the track. Don’t waste your time in thinking, listen to what your heart says and follow that. Don’t cheat on your diet.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Students who are studying electrical engineering, computers will perform well than what they had expected. Scholars will have a successful day. Pay attention to your loved ones.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Today, no hurdle or obstacle will come in your way to success. Your relationship with your bosses and higher authorities will improve. All the problems related to domestic life are likely to get solved.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
Singles may find someone interesting. Those who are unmarried may find their prospective partner. Finish all your pending tasks before it gets too late. Avoid going out, stay home and stay safe.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
You reputation on the social and professional front will increase, thanks to your hard work and dedication. Nothing will drag you down today. Love is in the air.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
You are likely to get connected with your childhood friends/ old friends via social media. Avoid attending any type of social gathering. Good career opportunities are around the corner. Seniors will appreciate your work.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Seek advice from your elders if you are unable to solve a family feud. Misunderstandings between you and your partner will get over. Think twice before giving a commitment to anyone.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Beware of your opponents as they are likely to put you in trouble. Income may increase. Those in the travel sector may have a tough day. Property matters must be handled carefully.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Get rid of thoughts and matters that bind you. Things will go smoothly, just the way you have planned. You will be in a happy mood. Your confidence level will be high.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Minor obstacles on the career and financial front are on the cards. Your romantic life may also hit a rough patch. Think twice before making any decision as you are likely to make a wrong one.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Do not give your seniors a chance to question you about your work. Make sure you don’t make any mistake. Those trading in metals and agro-based products can gain profit.