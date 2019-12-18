Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, December 18, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

At the workplace, your colleague or somebody from your workplace may hurt your feelings. Unnecessary work will come in front of you and put a halt on your ongoing work.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Opportunities has to be grabbed now. Today, you will get the happiness which you have been expecting from your partner for a long time. Financial status will improve.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Cross-examine your work as minor mistakes may turn your image down or hurt your ego at the workplace. Spend time with your partner and try to sort out the problems between you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Wives or girlfriends may find it difficult to deal with their partners. Today, activities like buying and selling, legal issues etc will keep you involved.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You will get respect from others at the workplace. Your ideas may get implemented as seniors will like it. In politics and sports, you can take over your competitors with ease.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Immediate decision related to finances should be taken today. Proper investment should be done and try to decrease the debts. You will feel relaxed with your spouse in the evening.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Learn to neglect unwanted issues and you will see your stress going down. Those in business and the political sector should keep away their emotions and stay practical.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Lookout and correct your minute mistakes as it may turn bigger in the near future while working on your projects. Financial condition will improve with time.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You always approach romance from an intellectual angle. Today students will do well in studies. Your friends and colleagues will appreciate your work.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Good relations with seniors will pay you good dividends. You can make your score to success in a quick time. Those who are unemployed will find a good job.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

There will be disappointment at the workplace as you will feel that your value of importance is getting reduced. Be cautious while on wheels.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Your ideas will impress your seniors at workplace. You might increase your activities in the social sector to get closer to the needy people and solve their problems.

