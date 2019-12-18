Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, December 18, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>At the workplace, your colleague or somebody from your workplace may hurt your feelings. Unnecessary work will come in front of you and put a halt on your ongoing work.</p>.<p>Opportunities has to be grabbed now. Today, you will get the happiness which you have been expecting from your partner for a long time. Financial status will improve.</p>.<p>Cross-examine your work as minor mistakes may turn your image down or hurt your ego at the workplace. Spend time with your partner and try to sort out the problems between you.</p>.<p>Wives or girlfriends may find it difficult to deal with their partners. Today, activities like buying and selling, legal issues etc will keep you involved.</p>.<p>You will get respect from others at the workplace. Your ideas may get implemented as seniors will like it. In politics and sports, you can take over your competitors with ease.</p>.<p>Immediate decision related to finances should be taken today. Proper investment should be done and try to decrease the debts. You will feel relaxed with your spouse in the evening.</p>.<p>Learn to neglect unwanted issues and you will see your stress going down. Those in business and the political sector should keep away their emotions and stay practical.</p>.<p>Lookout and correct your minute mistakes as it may turn bigger in the near future while working on your projects. Financial condition will improve with time.</p>.<p>You always approach romance from an intellectual angle. Today students will do well in studies. Your friends and colleagues will appreciate your work.</p>.<p>Good relations with seniors will pay you good dividends. You can make your score to success in a quick time. Those who are unemployed will find a good job.</p>.<p>There will be disappointment at the workplace as you will feel that your value of importance is getting reduced. Be cautious while on wheels.</p>.<p>Your ideas will impress your seniors at workplace. You might increase your activities in the social sector to get closer to the needy people and solve their problems.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>