Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, April 27, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries
You have the ability to outsmart the opposition and you do it so deftly that they may not even be aware of it.
Finance:- Take calculated risk while trading in the stock market.
Career:- Misunderstandings with associates at the work place are likely.
Domestic and love life:- Romantic liaisons will be in your favour but beware of impulsive attachments. They may lead to difficulties with your spouse.
Health:- Your nervous system and intestines might suffer medically.
Lucky number:- 1
Lucky Colour:- Orange
Taurus
You are ready to ascend a higher plane to lead a more meaningful life.
Finance:- Take prudent steps to build a strong financial foundation.
Career:- The professional arena will demand intense commitment.
Domestic and love life:- Find solutions to familial matters.
Health:- Children may cause some health related issues.
Lucky number:- 4
Lucky Colour:- Yellow
Gemini
You particularly enjoy dreaming up ideas for the future.
Finance:- You will make money and success will beckon on the work front.
Career:- Look for better or new options if you are not comfortable with your current position.
Domestic and love life:- Your life partner will support your decisions and help you with solving domestic issues.
Health:- Maintain your fitness levels. Avoid spending time outside during heatwave.
Lucky number:- 5
Lucky Colour:- Golden
Cancer
You will shine in the social and political sector.
Finance:- Invest in commodities.
Career:- Take challenging projects or assignments.
Domestic and love life:- Try to indulge yourself in some social work.
Health:- Health will gradually improve.
Lucky number:- 1
Lucky Colour:- Green
Leo
Stick to the basics in business and sports.
Finance:- Deal calmly with expenditures. Avoid spending money unnecessarily.
Career:- Individuals from the photography, designing, interiors, and dancing professional backgrounds may find desired opportunities in the coming days.
Domestic and love life:- Decisions related to marriage need to taken now.
Health:- Avoid going for long travels. Minor stomach-related problem may rise.
Lucky number:- 6
Lucky Colour:- Sky Blue
Virgo
Tap all avenues and try to balance the fun and work life.
Finance:- Calculate your gambles.
Career:- Those in sports and arts sector will do well.
Domestic and love life:- Go for dress shopping.
Health:- Tension and stress level will subside.
Lucky number:- 3
Lucky Colour:- Savannah
Libra
Control your temper. Lest it will get you in trouble.
Finance:- Retailers and traders must maintain stock to earn profits.
Career:- Work pressure will increase.
Domestic and love life:- Aggressive moments could lead to conflicts with loved ones.
Health:- It is likely to be a slightly stressful day.
Lucky number:- 11
Lucky Colour:- Cyan
Scorpio
There will be pace and harmony with partners and new associations will help you in your crusade.
Finance:- Business deals will find success today.
Career:- Be prepared for better pay and privileges that will come with lucrative job offers.
Domestic and love life:- Spend some time with family members.
Health:- Refresh yourself by going on a walk or a trek.
Lucky number:- 19
Lucky Colour:- Dark Green
Sagittarius
Avoid controversial statements in public.
Finance:- Choose investment over trading.
Career:- Take the chance of each and every opportunity in business and social work.
Domestic and love life:- Adopt a new attitude or approach to improve your love life.
Health:- Avoid stressful situations that affect your health.
Lucky number:- 1
Lucky Colour:- Light green
Capricorn
Prioritise improving or enhancing your skills.
Finance:- New business projects might recover your previous losses.
Career:- Engage yourself in entertaining your subordinates with your joyful nature. work day will be stress and tension-free.
Domestic and love life:- Romantic liaisons will be in your favour.
Health:- Concentrate on fitness.
Lucky number:- 2
Lucky Colour:- Forest Green
Aquarius
Medical and political sector will bring you fame.
Finance:- Trading in stock market will be profitable.
Career:- Try to be in good books of your seniors.
Domestic and love life:- Sort out your familial problems by getting yourself more actively involved.
Health:- Be cautious while driving. Minor injury is indicated.
Lucky number:- 19
Lucky Colour:- Amber
Pisces
Students will perform exceptionally well.
Finance:- Expect lots of gains and profits if you are from the business sector.
Career:- Career will shoot up. Unemployed people will find job(s).
Domestic and love life:- Express your feelings or emotions to your partner.
Health:- Take your medicines on time. Try to maintain good health.
Lucky number:- 1
Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 11:59 PM IST