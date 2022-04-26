e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Horoscope / Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, April 27, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, April 27, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Nilikash P Pradhan | Updated on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 08:43 PM IST

Pixabay
Pixabay
Advertisement

Aries

You have the ability to outsmart the opposition and you do it so deftly that they may not even be aware of it.

Finance:- Take calculated risk while trading in the stock market.

Career:- Misunderstandings with associates at the work place are likely.

Domestic and love life:- Romantic liaisons will be in your favour but beware of impulsive attachments. They may lead to difficulties with your spouse.

Health:- Your nervous system and intestines might suffer medically.

Lucky number:- 1

Lucky Colour:- Orange

Taurus

You are ready to ascend a higher plane to lead a more meaningful life.

Finance:- Take prudent steps to build a strong financial foundation.

Career:- The professional arena will demand intense commitment.

Domestic and love life:- Find solutions to familial matters.

Health:- Children may cause some health related issues.

Lucky number:- 4

Lucky Colour:- Yellow

Gemini

You particularly enjoy dreaming up ideas for the future.

Finance:- You will make money and success will beckon on the work front.

Career:- Look for better or new options if you are not comfortable with your current position.

Domestic and love life:- Your life partner will support your decisions and help you with solving domestic issues.

Health:- Maintain your fitness levels. Avoid spending time outside during heatwave.

Lucky number:- 5

Lucky Colour:- Golden

Cancer

You will shine in the social and political sector.

Finance:- Invest in commodities.

Career:- Take challenging projects or assignments.

Domestic and love life:- Try to indulge yourself in some social work.

Health:- Health will gradually improve.

Lucky number:- 1

Lucky Colour:- Green

Leo

Stick to the basics in business and sports.

Finance:- Deal calmly with expenditures. Avoid spending money unnecessarily.

Career:- Individuals from the photography, designing, interiors, and dancing professional backgrounds may find desired opportunities in the coming days.

Domestic and love life:- Decisions related to marriage need to taken now.

Health:- Avoid going for long travels. Minor stomach-related problem may rise.

Lucky number:- 6

Lucky Colour:- Sky Blue

Virgo

Tap all avenues and try to balance the fun and work life.

Finance:- Calculate your gambles.

Career:- Those in sports and arts sector will do well.

Domestic and love life:- Go for dress shopping.

Health:- Tension and stress level will subside.

Lucky number:- 3

Lucky Colour:- Savannah

Libra

Control your temper. Lest it will get you in trouble.

Finance:- Retailers and traders must maintain stock to earn profits.

Career:- Work pressure will increase.

Domestic and love life:- Aggressive moments could lead to conflicts with loved ones.

Health:- It is likely to be a slightly stressful day.

Lucky number:- 11

Lucky Colour:- Cyan

Scorpio

There will be pace and harmony with partners and new associations will help you in your crusade.

Finance:- Business deals will find success today.

Career:- Be prepared for better pay and privileges that will come with lucrative job offers.

Domestic and love life:- Spend some time with family members.

Health:- Refresh yourself by going on a walk or a trek.

Lucky number:- 19

Lucky Colour:- Dark Green

Sagittarius

Avoid controversial statements in public.

Finance:- Choose investment over trading.

Career:- Take the chance of each and every opportunity in business and social work.

Domestic and love life:- Adopt a new attitude or approach to improve your love life.

Health:- Avoid stressful situations that affect your health.

Lucky number:- 1

Lucky Colour:- Light green

Capricorn

Prioritise improving or enhancing your skills.

Finance:- New business projects might recover your previous losses.

Career:- Engage yourself in entertaining your subordinates with your joyful nature. work day will be stress and tension-free.

Domestic and love life:- Romantic liaisons will be in your favour.

Health:- Concentrate on fitness.

Lucky number:- 2

Lucky Colour:- Forest Green

Aquarius

Medical and political sector will bring you fame.

Finance:- Trading in stock market will be profitable.

Career:- Try to be in good books of your seniors.

Domestic and love life:- Sort out your familial problems by getting yourself more actively involved.

Health:- Be cautious while driving. Minor injury is indicated.

Lucky number:- 19

Lucky Colour:- Amber

Pisces

Students will perform exceptionally well.

Finance:- Expect lots of gains and profits if you are from the business sector.

Career:- Career will shoot up. Unemployed people will find job(s).

Domestic and love life:- Express your feelings or emotions to your partner.

Health:- Take your medicines on time. Try to maintain good health.

Lucky number:- 1

Lucky Colour:- Green

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 11:59 PM IST