Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, May 4, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Investing your funds in a proper channel or the right sector will be your priority today. Legal matters will get solved. Those in politics may enjoy good limelight.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Few misunderstandings are likely to erupt between you and your seniors, try to clear them out. Stay away from dirty office politics. Act diplomatically at the workplace.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

The day may seem a little slow at the start but post afternoon, the day will bring a lot of excitement. Seniors may appreciate your hard work. Love life will be fine.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Students could hear of some positive developments regarding their plans. Those in the field of sports or acting may see new opportunities coming on their way.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Something exciting may happen in your life today. You may feel refreshed and rejuvenated. Romance is in the air. Be clear with your thoughts. It's a good day overall.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You work to improve the spiritual plane by helping the underprivileged and needy. You might be spending a lot of your time today with your children and your pets.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Your colleagues who are otherwise your wellwisher may try to pull you down today, so stay alert. Your love life will be blissful. Don't share your secrets with anybody.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Your hard work and ability to react to situations on time will be the guiding spirit for progress. There will be a multi-fold increase in income. Moving to a new house is likely.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Shopkeepers and online traders may earn good profit. Self-confidence will boost. You may spend quality time with your loved ones. New ideas can be achievable.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You may meet someone special who may decrease your feeling of loneliness. You may find your prospective life partner today! Engineers will progress well.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

The business of jewellery, garments or chemicals will be profitable. Those unemployed will get good jobs. Students may get admission for higher studies.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You will be able to sort out problems at your workplace. Spend some quality time with your spouse. The time is good for investing in precious metals. Students will do well.

