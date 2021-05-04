Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, May 4, 2021, for all zodiac signs

<p>Investing your funds in a proper channel or the right sector will be your priority today. Legal matters will get solved. Those in politics may enjoy good limelight.</p>.<p>Few misunderstandings are likely to erupt between you and your seniors, try to clear them out. Stay away from dirty office politics. Act diplomatically at the workplace.</p>.<p>The day may seem a little slow at the start but post afternoon, the day will bring a lot of excitement. Seniors may appreciate your hard work. Love life will be fine.</p>.<p>Students could hear of some positive developments regarding their plans. Those in the field of sports or acting may see new opportunities coming on their way.</p>.<p>Something exciting may happen in your life today. You may feel refreshed and rejuvenated. Romance is in the air. Be clear with your thoughts. It's a good day overall.</p>.<p>You work to improve the spiritual plane by helping the underprivileged and needy. You might be spending a lot of your time today with your children and your pets.</p>.<p>Your colleagues who are otherwise your wellwisher may try to pull you down today, so stay alert. Your love life will be blissful. Don't share your secrets with anybody.</p>.<p>Your hard work and ability to react to situations on time will be the guiding spirit for progress. There will be a multi-fold increase in income. Moving to a new house is likely.</p>.<p>Shopkeepers and online traders may earn good profit. Self-confidence will boost. You may spend quality time with your loved ones. New ideas can be achievable.</p>.<p>You may meet someone special who may decrease your feeling of loneliness. You may find your prospective life partner today! Engineers will progress well.</p>.<p>The business of jewellery, garments or chemicals will be profitable. Those unemployed will get good jobs. Students may get admission for higher studies.</p>.<p>You will be able to sort out problems at your workplace. Spend some quality time with your spouse. The time is good for investing in precious metals. Students will do well.</p>.<div><p><em>(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please<a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/I1xu09s5X9q9UteaxtKNNE"> </a><a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/Hu8B8dc7LWw0iGZQYoll85"></a><a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/GBGo2dBjTyL0AQ9tOt76O4">click here.</a> We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)</em></p></div>