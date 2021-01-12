Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, January 12, 2021, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>You might have to work extra hours at the workplace today. You may be sent out of town for a job assignment. A new position or a new job is on the cards.</p>.<p>There are strong chances that singles may find someone special. Financial matters will bring happiness. You would be able to overcome your opponents. Fame will increase.</p>.<p>You may get new opportunities on the business front. Initiate action on personal projects. Spend more time with your partner. You may receive something in inheritance.</p>.<p>Your associates will give you a tough competition. Try to maintain a harmonious relationship with your boss. Take care of your health. Avoid eating junk food.</p>.<p>You will have to juggle both domestic and work responsibilities today. You may meet new people who are capable enough to undertake work/ business responsibilities.</p>.<p>At the workplace, superiors will appreciate your honesty and commitment. There will be gains through speculations. Business meetings will be productive. Drive cautiously. </p>.<p><strong> </strong>Romance is in the air. This day is all about love, entertainment and fun. Your health is likely to improve. A rise in income is also indicated on the cards. Avoid arguing.</p>.<p>You have to be pre-planned if you want to achieve your goals on time. On the business front, you will gain victory over your rivals. Express your true feelings to the partner.</p>.<p>Don’t force on your ideas or plans on anyone at your workplace. A hasty decision may lead to quarrels and misunderstandings. Keep your mind calm and cool.</p>.<p>Good day for students. Romance is in the air. You may feel tired and may not be in a mood to work. Don’t take tension of problems arising in politics and the social sector.</p>.<p>You will develop a friendship with a rich person, through whom you will progress in life. You may develop new hobbies. Going on a drive with spouse will make you happy.</p>.<p>You will adopt a more a conciliatory approach which really helps in getting things done. You may immerse yourself in beautiful things to escape from harsh life and realities.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>