Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, January 12, 2021, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might have to work extra hours at the workplace today. You may be sent out of town for a job assignment. A new position or a new job is on the cards.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

There are strong chances that singles may find someone special. Financial matters will bring happiness. You would be able to overcome your opponents. Fame will increase.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You may get new opportunities on the business front. Initiate action on personal projects. Spend more time with your partner. You may receive something in inheritance.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your associates will give you a tough competition. Try to maintain a harmonious relationship with your boss. Take care of your health. Avoid eating junk food.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You will have to juggle both domestic and work responsibilities today. You may meet new people who are capable enough to undertake work/ business responsibilities.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

At the workplace, superiors will appreciate your honesty and commitment. There will be gains through speculations. Business meetings will be productive. Drive cautiously.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Romance is in the air. This day is all about love, entertainment and fun. Your health is likely to improve. A rise in income is also indicated on the cards. Avoid arguing.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You have to be pre-planned if you want to achieve your goals on time. On the business front, you will gain victory over your rivals. Express your true feelings to the partner.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Don’t force on your ideas or plans on anyone at your workplace. A hasty decision may lead to quarrels and misunderstandings. Keep your mind calm and cool.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Good day for students. Romance is in the air. You may feel tired and may not be in a mood to work. Don’t take tension of problems arising in politics and the social sector.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You will develop a friendship with a rich person, through whom you will progress in life. You may develop new hobbies. Going on a drive with spouse will make you happy.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You will adopt a more a conciliatory approach which really helps in getting things done. You may immerse yourself in beautiful things to escape from harsh life and realities.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in