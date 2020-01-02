Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, January 02, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You like to keep transparency in every relationship. Too much shopping will empty your pockets. Enemies may try to slander to reduce your fame. Control your temper.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Victory over enemies is indicated. Trader and retailers will get good commissions on their products. Creative nature will help writers to write good scripts or articles.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will promote your schemes to clients and try to gain as many customers. The strategies will work today. Those in the agriculture sector will do well today. Romance is in the air.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Avoid venturing into projects business you don’t know much about. Sometimes dirty politics at your workplace is intolerable but then also today have to keep cool.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You like to enjoy life wherever you go. Try for an attitude of compromise at the workplace. Gains and losses will be the part of the game in shares today. Your expenses will rise.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Speculation will give moderate gains. There will be an increase in income and prestige. Agriculturists could suffer losses. Health will be troublesome. Take care.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Take in mind today when poverty comes in at the door love flies out of the window. You are truthful diplomatic and cautious,  so your ambitions will bear fruit.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

There is precious bonding and possibly deep love too and romance also. There will be soaring expenses but you are also making money and so it won’t be a problem.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

A legacy is on the cards don’t tackle any risk. Those in literacy and academic fields will shine. An additional responsibility in the workplace is likely.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Employers will face some problems needs must be taken care of to enjoy a blissful domestic life A love affair is on the cards.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Speculation will give moderate gains. Your income and prestige will rise. Agriculturists could suffer losses. Health will be troublesome so be careful.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Today gains are predicted from partnership and colleagues. Some of you will buy a new house. Marriage is on the cards. Your love life will bloom.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in