Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, April 27, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Avoid junk food. Stomach ache/ fever may trouble you. Be open to take advice from associates. Review the trend before making decisions in your professional life.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You will develop a harmonious relationship with persons from far off places or foreigners. There may get a chance to enter into new business ventures.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You might receive a dream come true job opportunity that will strengthen your financial security. You may feel satisfied with your achievements. Mental peace prevails.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Seek advice from elder members of the family if there's some family problem going on. Misunderstanding will get over between life partners. Avoid giving commitments.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

In case of differences, be assertive so that others don’t view you as a pushover. Don’t get too aggressive as it will be counterproductive and will end up alienating close associates.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You will be maintaining excellent relations with people in authority, your superior or boss. You will be able to overcome all the problems which may come on your way today.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Love, romance and other pleasurable activities will top your list of priorities. Stay alert and keep your eyes on opponents. A possible setback at the workplace is foreseen.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

It's going to be a challenging day to make important changes in the romance and finance areas of life, but all other areas can experience positive developments.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You will make a better understanding between you and your lover/beloved. With your diligence and hard work, you will pave the way to success. Travelling is on the cards.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Your popularity will soar. Take care of your health and avoid staying late till night. Your temper will get you in trouble. Minor clashes with your partner may occur.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Time spent with your loved ones will increase your vibrancy. Avoid taking shortcuts in your career life. Don’t interfere in settling the squabble of others.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Today is good for students who are looking for higher education. A change of vehicle or residence is likely for some. Your pleasing manners will be appreciated.

