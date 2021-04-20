Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, April 20, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will be able to bring your most ambitious projects to a successful conclusion. Today, nothing will deter your enthusiasm and spirit. You will be high on energy.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today, you might have to spend more money on the domestic front. A family function is likely to happen. Keep a watch on your expenses. Do not neglect your health.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your inability to finish your tasks and assignments on time will irk your seniors and bosses. You need to be very careful as far as professional life is concerned.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Don’t sacrifice mental peace for monetary gains. Don't burden yourself with a lot of work. You will build a friendly relationship with someone from the opposite gender.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

The peace of mind prevails. You will get money from various sources. Your love life/ married life will be better and blissful. Avoid thinking negatively about personal matters.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You have a great sense of style and impeccable manners and you present a picture of true success. Money matters are on the right track and there is harmony in domestic affairs.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Minor health issues are foreseen. Stomach related problems are likely to crop up. Grabbing new career opportunities won't be that easy. Try to be calm with your loved ones.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

The already piled up work and additional responsibilities that given to you may up your stress today. Cancel all your travelling plans. Use your skills and knowledge wisely.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Do not act strict or forceful with others. Things from the past may disturb you today. You need to deal tactfully with people who are likely to go against your ideas.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You will be fuelled with newly found energy within you. You will become more assertive in terms of relationships. Try your best and keep your life partner happy.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Children will bring joy and happiness. Those in the field of sports may have a progressive day. Students will do well. Trading in the stock market will be fruitful.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Avoid trading in the stocks and shares as you may suffer losses today. Those who were planning to go on a trip better cancel all their plans and stay home. Avoid junk food.

