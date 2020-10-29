Daily Horoscope for Thursday, October 29, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Take initiative and become friends with your crush. Those in a relationship should refrain from expressing their feelings. Good day for long-term investments.</p>.<p>Try to connect with your loved ones and friends, it will help suppress the feeling of loneliness. Singles may find their potential partner. Engineers will progress well.</p>.<p>Your subordinates, co-workers will enjoy being in your company. Work pressure will reduce and you will get a chance to relax. Travelling with family is on the cards.</p>.<p>Your unwise actions may spoil your reputation. Your enemies will try to create problems for you. You are likely to miss out on greater opportunities. Take care of health.</p>.<p>Your need for security is strong. You may have to make difficult decisions, so make them wisely. Problems may arise in your vehicle. Avoid eating outside food.</p>.<p>Don't depress your self if you have lost a close person, move on and face the world with full force. Stay strong and take challenges head-on. Good days will come soon.</p>.<p>Health needs attention. Mood swings are likely to affect your mental well-being. Work pressure will increase which will make you feel confused. Stay away from junk food.</p>.<p>Don't run from your responsibilities. Abstain yourself from provocations followed by impulsive reactions as that will lead to hostile reactions in your family.</p>.<p>It's a favourable day for those who are looking for higher education. Minor gains through speculation are likely. You will perform better than your opponents.</p>.<p>You will realise your role in the larger scheme and understand your responsibilities clearly. Running away from family responsibilities won't help. Drive cautiously.</p>.<p>You will share your ideas with someone who is close to you. A business proposal may come your way. Keep watch on your expenditure and try to save for the future.</p>.<p>Expenses may mount and health needs attention too. Keep a tab on your emotions. Avoid getting judgemental about others. Focus on improving your mental well-being.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>