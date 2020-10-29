Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, October 29, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Take initiative and become friends with your crush. Those in a relationship should refrain from expressing their feelings. Good day for long-term investments.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Try to connect with your loved ones and friends, it will help suppress the feeling of loneliness. Singles may find their potential partner. Engineers will progress well.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your subordinates, co-workers will enjoy being in your company. Work pressure will reduce and you will get a chance to relax. Travelling with family is on the cards.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your unwise actions may spoil your reputation. Your enemies will try to create problems for you. You are likely to miss out on greater opportunities. Take care of health.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Your need for security is strong. You may have to make difficult decisions, so make them wisely. Problems may arise in your vehicle. Avoid eating outside food.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Don't depress your self if you have lost a close person, move on and face the world with full force. Stay strong and take challenges head-on. Good days will come soon.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Health needs attention. Mood swings are likely to affect your mental well-being. Work pressure will increase which will make you feel confused. Stay away from junk food.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Don't run from your responsibilities. Abstain yourself from provocations followed by impulsive reactions as that will lead to hostile reactions in your family.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

It's a favourable day for those who are looking for higher education. Minor gains through speculation are likely. You will perform better than your opponents.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You will realise your role in the larger scheme and understand your responsibilities clearly. Running away from family responsibilities won't help. Drive cautiously.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You will share your ideas with someone who is close to you. A business proposal may come your way. Keep watch on your expenditure and try to save for the future.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Expenses may mount and health needs attention too. Keep a tab on your emotions. Avoid getting judgemental about others. Focus on improving your mental well-being.

