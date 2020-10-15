Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, October 15, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You may get closer to someone from the opposite sex. Love is in the air. A family outing is likely. Assignments will get completed on time.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

The ongoing period is favourable for success. Most of your worries will disappear. New opportunities are on the cards for medical professionals.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will be in an energetic mood. Use your newly found vigour and enthusiasm into positive activities. Pay attention to family life.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Do not neglect your health. Your love life may hit a rough patch. Your partner may distance himself/herself from you, which will up stress.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You may meet up your long lost buddies. Your loving nature will win many hearts. In terms of work, new achievements are on the cards.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Your creative ideas and viewpoints will cash in profits and gains. Those in a relationship will make their love 'official'. Keep a tab on anger.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You will do well in all your endeavours. Married life may go through some ups and downs. Avoid making big & important decisions today.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

If you speculate in the market, chances are that you make substantial profits today. Romantic life will bloom. Drive cautiously.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

This likely to be a productive day on the career front. Life partner will be the key to happiness. It is a good day for commitment.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Plans will get accomplished on the time because of the assistance of your seniors. Keep an eye on opponents. Financial problems will get solved.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Avoid being rude to the people around you. Learn from your past mistakes. Be very careful when it comes to decision making.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Keep a track of your investments and financial activities. Travelling may be hectic. Minor disagreements with family/ co-workers are likely.

