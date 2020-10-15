Daily Horoscope for Thursday, October 15, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>You may get closer to someone from the opposite sex. Love is in the air. A family outing is likely. Assignments will get completed on time.</p>.<p>The ongoing period is favourable for success. Most of your worries will disappear. New opportunities are on the cards for medical professionals.</p>.<p>You will be in an energetic mood. Use your newly found vigour and enthusiasm into positive activities. Pay attention to family life.</p>.<p>Do not neglect your health. Your love life may hit a rough patch. Your partner may distance himself/herself from you, which will up stress.</p>.<p>You may meet up your long lost buddies. Your loving nature will win many hearts. In terms of work, new achievements are on the cards.</p>.<p>Your creative ideas and viewpoints will cash in profits and gains. Those in a relationship will make their love 'official'. Keep a tab on anger.</p>.<p>You will do well in all your endeavours. Married life may go through some ups and downs. Avoid making big & important decisions today.</p>.<p>If you speculate in the market, chances are that you make substantial profits today. Romantic life will bloom. Drive cautiously.</p>.<p>This likely to be a productive day on the career front. Life partner will be the key to happiness. It is a good day for commitment.</p>.<p>Plans will get accomplished on the time because of the assistance of your seniors. Keep an eye on opponents. Financial problems will get solved. </p>.<p>Avoid being rude to the people around you. Learn from your past mistakes. Be very careful when it comes to decision making.</p>.<p>Keep a track of your investments and financial activities. Travelling may be hectic. Minor disagreements with family/ co-workers are likely.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>