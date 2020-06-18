Daily Horoscope for Thursday, June 18, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Increased work pressure will keep you on your toes. Keep all the things aside and focus only on work. You may disagree with others at the workplace over an idea which may lead to tensions.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
You will achieve remarkable success on the career front. You deserve the best in life and soon your desires will come true. Your confidence and charm will increase immensely.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
You would expect someone to support you mentally and emotionally. Connect with your loved one or a close friend and share your feelings with them, you will feel better.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Domestic issues will disturb your peace of mind. On the work front, pressure and responsibilities may double up. Minor health problems are on the cards.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
You may find it difficult to understand your loved ones which will lead to quarrels and clashes. Keep a tab on your anger. A friend or a relative may help you in solving your problems.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
You will outsmart your opponents so easily that they wouldn’t even know it. Those in the field of acting will do well. Politicians should work on the ground levels and pay attention to the public’s problem.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
After tackling professional front efficiently, you would now want to explore the creative side of yourself. Children, a romantic relationship will be the high lights of your day.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
This is the phase in which you will climb the ladder of success. You worries are going to disappear. Those in the medical sector will get new opportunities. Romance is in the air.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Business people will have a successful day. You are likely to take bold decisions. Spend quality time with your partner. Do not worry about your enemies.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Meetings will be productive and successful. You will lock new deals and sign new contracts. Romantic relationship will be fine. Students should concentrate on studies.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
You may get disappointed at the workplace as certain things may go against you. On the social front, try to maintain a good relationship with people. Make sure you don’t end up hurting others with your rude behaviour.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Your ideas and proposals will get a green signal by bosses. It is a favourable day for trading in the stock market. Romantic relationship will be alright. Don’t expect increment at the workplace.