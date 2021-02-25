Daily Horoscope for Thursday, February 25, 2021, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>You will observe love, family and social life can be somewhat disappointing today. You may undergo serious marital strain. Health may not to be too good today.</p>.<p>If you are willing to back up vision with planning, persistence and sensitivity, this could be one of the most rewarding times you have ever experienced.</p>.<p>You feel isolated. You may take time off and spend it at ashrams and with gurus looking for answers. An increase in income is likely.</p>.<p>You will feel fresh and active today. You might even think of starting a new business in financial or food sector. Those in agriculture, will experience happy times.</p>.<p>There is a chance of receiving new contracts from social activities for your business. Trust God and you will blessed with good luck in near future. Romantic relationship will be fine.</p>.<p>Combination of efforts and skills of will help you complete pending assignments. Those looking for job, will find good opportunities. Students will be get good results in exams.</p>.<p>You have the spirit to fight hurdles, which come in your life. This will help you complete your commitments in time. You will get honour in service.</p>.<p>Your ideas will be in demand at work place, and seniors will appreciate your work. Those looking for new job may find it soon. Legal matters may get solved.</p>.<p>Protect your health. There will be great struggle for power and prestige. Today is not a good day to start new projects. Tact and diplomacy are required to tackle awkward situations.</p>.<p>No major ups and downs will be found in your love life. Steel and oil sector people will have increase in their income. Romantic relationship will be good today.</p>.<p>Be curious, open minded, and do not be afraid to venture out and explore. You may want to look into taking care of any financial or legal matters. Businessmen will go on long and eventful journeys.</p>.<p>Your eagerness and capacity to react to situations will be the directing soul of progress. The time is right to invest in real estate or land. There will be indirect gains through enemies.</p>