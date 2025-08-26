Daily Horoscope For Wednesday, August 27, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
ARIES |
Today is the day of mental/physical stress/injury
Finance: Expect expenditure for premium/ health/ vehicle/house/education
Career: People in fields like occult science /police/ surgeon / butchers /research will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with /ill health of mother/self is indicated.
Health: Mental / physical stress / injury / chest pain / surgery is indicated.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
TAURUS |
Conflict in career and married life is indicated.
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/land/ communication/travel
Career: People in tourism/ communication/ maintenance/property/technicians will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Problems in relationship /travel / communication is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain / feet pain / back pain is indicated
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
GEMINI |
Today success and gains will be connected with stress/ disputes/ struggle
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/health/ property/vehicle/education
Career: People from security/ police/ technical/gym/barbers/butchers will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members/ Friends is indicated.
Health: some people may suffer from eye problem / tooth ache / chest / stomach pain
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: black
CANCER |
Day to take care of health / take initiative in work/ entertainment
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ health/children/career
Career: People in Security /police/technical/ entertainers/sports/ maintenance will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Dispute with siblings/ children is expected today.
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / knee pain /body pain
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
LEO |
Today is the day to travel/invest /study
Finance: Expect expenditure for business / education/travel
Career: People in Security /police/technical/ education/tourism will get success.
Domestic & love life: Travel/hospitalization of family members is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from body pain/ eye/tooth/chest pain
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO |
Today is the day to take precaution as loss is indicated
Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ health/ premiums
Career: commission agent / Occult / surgeons / detective / insurance will be
benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from constipation / acidity / body pain
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White
LIBRA
Today is the day to control anger in commercial and family life both.
Finance: Expenditure for spouse /business /travel is expected.
Career: People in fields like gym / security /technical/maintenance/ tourism will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / knee pain / tooth ache/ eye problems
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
SCORPIO |
Today is the day to control anger in commercial life and family life both.
Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ travel/ career
Career: People in fields like police/ repairing / construction / travel/medical will get success.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with /ill health of family member is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from stomach ache / body pain.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: Silver
SAGITTARIUS |
Today is the day to travel/ enjoy /expenditure with care
Finance: Expect expenditure for premium/ health /insurance/ entertainment/travel
Career: People in fields like Gym/ Security / surgeons /sports /occult/tourism will get success
Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is expected.
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / knee/ eye/feet problems.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
CAPRICORN |
Today is the day to study/ travel/business
Finance: Expenditure for education / house / vehicle/travel is indicated
Career: People in fields like education / construction / repairing/insurance will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: family disputes indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / acidity / chest pain.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
AQUARIUS |
Today is the day to struggle in career/business/ family life
Finance: Expect expenditure for maintenance/travel/health/premium
Career: People in fields like barbers/ butchers / arm forces/occult/maintenance will get success.
Domestic & love life: ill health/ dispute with maternal relatives/sibling is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain/ knee pain / ear pain
Lucky no: 7
Lucky colour: Grey
PISCES |
Today is the day to earn/ study/ travel/enjoy with struggle
Finance: Expect expenditure for education/spouse/business/travel
Career: People in fields like police / entertainment /sports/gym will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: fun time with family is indicated with some disputes.
Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / Throat pain / back pain
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White