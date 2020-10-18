Daily Horoscope for Sunday, October 18, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>New opportunities are on the cards. Your bond with your life partner/ lover will strengthen. Friends/ family will give you happiness.</p>.<p>Your new ideas and ambitions shall succeed. Financial gains through stocks/shares are also indicated. Your health will improve.</p>.<p>Your relation with your seniors and higher authorities will improve. Politicians may get good proposals. Buying a new car is likely.</p>.<p>Those in partnership ventures will have a rewarding day. Keep an eye on your opponents. You will become popular in your field.</p>.<p>A woman may help you out in achieving some gains. Money matters will be fruitful. Your optimism will lead you in a positive direction.</p>.<p>Focus on your goals. Finish all your work as early as possible. Do not delay any of your work for the evening. Avoid arguing with your partner.</p>.<p>Good gains are indicated. Previous investments will prove fruitful. Your ambitions will be realised. Promotion is likely for some.</p>.<p>Business dealings should be done cautiously. Scrutinise business proposals properly before saying yes. You need to polish your skills.</p>.<p>Professional growth is foreseen. Those who are unmarried may soon get a marriage proposal. Love life will be blissful. Avoid junk food.</p>.<p>Stay away from people who like to gossip about others. Keep doing your best and let your success make noise. Travelling will be hectic.</p>.<p>You may come across someone with whom you may develop a romantic relationship. Take a break and de-stress yourself. Avoid overthinking.</p>.<p>Your career will throw up more opportunities for you to make faster progress. Make career decisions wisely. Family life will be blissful.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>