Daily Horoscope for Sunday, October 18, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Aries (March 21-April 19)

New opportunities are on the cards. Your bond with your life partner/ lover will strengthen. Friends/ family will give you happiness.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your new ideas and ambitions shall succeed. Financial gains through stocks/shares are also indicated. Your health will improve.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your relation with your seniors and higher authorities will improve. Politicians may get good proposals. Buying a new car is likely.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Those in partnership ventures will have a rewarding day. Keep an eye on your opponents. You will become popular in your field.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

A woman may help you out in achieving some gains. Money matters will be fruitful. Your optimism will lead you in a positive direction.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Focus on your goals. Finish all your work as early as possible. Do not delay any of your work for the evening. Avoid arguing with your partner.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Good gains are indicated. Previous investments will prove fruitful. Your ambitions will be realised. Promotion is likely for some.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Business dealings should be done cautiously. Scrutinise business proposals properly before saying yes. You need to polish your skills.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Professional growth is foreseen. Those who are unmarried may soon get a marriage proposal. Love life will be blissful. Avoid junk food.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Stay away from people who like to gossip about others. Keep doing your best and let your success make noise. Travelling will be hectic.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You may come across someone with whom you may develop a romantic relationship. Take a break and de-stress yourself. Avoid overthinking.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Your career will throw up more opportunities for you to make faster progress. Make career decisions wisely. Family life will be blissful.

