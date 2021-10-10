Daily Horoscope for Sunday, October 10, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: You will remain a little bit tense about some domestic problems in the morning. Display leadership qualities while working, and you will taste success.

Taurus: Certain projects or contracts may be taking longer to materialise, but stay calm and don’t do any hasty things. Avoid speculative activities today.

Gemini: You can be a creative genius or social worker or someone who scales the peaks of fiscal triumph. Your financial graph will be turning into a good uptrend now.

Cancer: There will be changes in your interests, and there will be something new going on in your mind, which may lead to some distractions. Romance is in the air.

Leo: Some old contacts will be helpful to give a new pick up to your business. Today, somewhat, you will be feeling better. Love affairs will be successful.

Virgo: You have to focus more on your projects and try to complete them quickly. There will be a rise in income. A romantic relationship will make you happy.

Libra: Your energy levels are likely to be on the upswing. Your boss will appreciate your work. New job opportunities will be coming. It is a good day for writers.

Scorpio: You now have effective and unstoppable determination to achieve self-development and self-gratification. Always do your best. What you plant now, you will harvest later.

Sagittarius: A wise and tactful partner can handle you. Today, some of you may change jobs. Home, love, and good friends will all add to your happiness quotient. Your romantic life will bloom.

Capricorn: You have the knack of cheering up everybody with your conversation. Be very careful when signing paperwork. Today, it will be in your interest to speak wisely.

Aquarius: You are very dutiful towards your family and relatives. Money and love matters play an important role today. Some of you will buy a new dress or luxurious items.

Pisces: You will be equally loving and strict with your children. Litigation could end in your favour. Take care of your health. It is a good day to indulge in romance.

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 07:00 AM IST