Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, March 28, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today make sure that you cross-check your work to avoid mistakes. Work pressure may increase. Avoid arguing with your partner. Stay calm.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You may face minor problems on the professional front. On the other hand, your personal/ domestic life will be blissful. Gains are on the cards.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Investing in precious metals may lead to might lead to maximum gains. Financial matters need to be kept in check. Exercise and eat healthy food.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Business people would be able to clear up all the previous misunderstandings. Travelling is likely. New contacts may prove beneficial in future.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You may travel to and fro for business/ work purposes. New opportunities are around the corner. Work will progress smoothly and to your satisfaction.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

People may try to create problems for you. Those in the field of politics may have a challenging and stressful day. Keep an eye on your opponents.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You may feel a little restless today. You may get irritated due to a sudden change in your job/ daily routines. You may be given new responsibilities.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

In business and career, greater success lies in long term planning. There will be plenty of chances for increasing your earnings. Health will be good.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Your hard work will pay off. Your guiding spirit will open the doors to progress. Income is likely to increase. You may move to the new house.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Electronics and electrical appliances at home need immediate attention. Take care of your belongings. Stamina, self-belief may dip today.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Spend wisely, even when you are awed by something. Personally, this will be a time to remain open and accommodative in all relationships.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You could experience a higher level of hurdles and opposition to ideas in relationships. Marital life may hit a rough patch. Take care of your health.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in