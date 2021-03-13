Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, March 13, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your health may be troublesome. Your important tasks may get delayed today. Avoid being overly concerned about certain things. Stay away from junk/ outside food.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Be clear while having a conversation with seniors to avoid misunderstandings. Take a break from your busy schedule to bust stress. New friendships are on the cards.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Romantic relationship may go through some rough situations. You have a well-wisher who is aware of your feelings. Push off your plans of buying a new home.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You should examine your own work properly while in the workplace. It is advisable that you wear a gemstone according to your horoscope to improve your luck.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Today you will be in a positive and happy mood. You may spend quality time with your family and friends. Court matter may end in your favour. Assets may increase.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Emotions continue to run high. Nothing works out your way completely and several compromises will have to be made in all dealings. Keep your anger under control.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

There is a surge in your will power, optimism, vision and aspirations. You are expanding on all fronts and luck is also in your favour. Your love life will improve.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You may suffer losses on the business front. Be careful while making important decisions. At the workplace, your rivals may try to put you down, so stay alert.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

A usual day overall. You would be able to overcome all the problems swiftly and with ease. Be diplomatic. Your careless attitude may put you in trouble.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You will be at your romantic best. You will juggle personal and domestic issues effortlessly. All your insecurities/ personal complexes may diminish gradually.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Seek advice from an experienced person from your sector as it will help you secure more gains. Stay away from illegal activities. Use money wisely.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

If you manage your speed and turn your enthusiasm properly to the proper point then success will not be delayed. Your charm may impress members of the opposite gender.

