Daily Horoscope for Saturday, June 13, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>You would be able to finish all your pending work. Your seniors may recommend your name to higher authorities for a key project. New job opportunities are around the corner.</p>.<p>A minor clash or argument may occur between you and your co-worker. Politicians and those in the social sector should think twice before giving a statement.</p>.<p>You will set new goals and work harder in order to accomplish them. Avoid attending social gatherings as much as possible. Take care of your health.</p>.<p><strong> </strong>Those in the field of sports and music would learn something new from their seniors. Romance is in the air. Don't forget to take enough rest.</p>.<p>You certainly express yourself wonderfully and vocally in group activities, but not by being rigid, too stubborn to bend. You will be successful both on the professional and domestic front today.</p>.<p>Stay away from dirty office politics and gossips or else it will affect your image at the workplace. You will beat your opponents and win the race. Family life needs attention.</p>.<p>Obstructive ailments are likely which will curtail your mobility. Workload and stress bring brain fag and exhaustion. Remember to take adequate rest. Spend some time with yourself.</p>.<p><strong> </strong>It is important over this time to go with your heart and not pay too much attention to your head, in other words, do what you feel is right, not what you think should be done.</p>.<p>Don't keep anything for tomorrow; finish all your office work by today. You may lend a helping hand for the needy. Your helpful nature will be loved and appreciated by all.</p>.<p>Some of your ambitions will be realised and you may secure a lucrative promotion that offers liberal perquisites as well. In academic pursuits, you would gain distinction.</p>.<p>Promotion is on the cards for working professionals and those associated in the political sector. Your lifestyle and status will improve. At home, the atmosphere will be harmonious.</p>.<p>You may suffer from skin diseases. Anxiety may affect your mental peace. Your sources of earning may get squeezed whereas; you may not be able to control excessive expenditures.</p>